Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy today accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of tapping phones of Congress leaders in the state ahead of the assembly elections due early this year.

"I have been saying since long that in Karnataka, phones of some people are getting tapped. We are aware how they are tapping," Reddy said.

"Probably as elections are coming up, phones are getting tapped; it is wrong according to law," he said, while speaking to reporters here.

Asked whether he was holding the central government responsible for the "tapping", Reddy said, "Who else, if not them? Will we do it for ourselves? They are doing it." The minister, however, did not reveal the name of the leaders whose phones were being "tapped".

Water Resources Minister M B Patil has also made similar accusation against the central government in the past. PTI KSU RA VS CHT .

