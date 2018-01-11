Greater Noida, Jan 11 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a police constable here this morning, following which he was arrested, an official said.

Constable Subhash, who is on deputation with the sales tax department, took the girl to his house and raped her. He was in an inebriated state, Surajpur police station in-charge Akhilesh Pradhan said.

The girl's family is from Bihar and was the constable's neighbour, he said.

Pradhan said that when residents heard the girl's screams, they came to her rescue and caught the accused. He was thrashed by them before being handed over to the police, he said.

The constable took her when she was playing outside her house, he said.

The matter is being investigated and a case has been lodged by the victim's parents, the officer said. PTI CORR ANB .

