Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Construction on ten big and small irrigation projects would soon begin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said today.

On the initiative of the chief minister, Water Resources Secretary K K Soan sent proposals to the Centre in this regard, an official release said here.

The proposals sent by the state government for those include Budhai reservoir scheme of Deoghar, Shone and Kanhar Pipeline scheme of Garhwa, Dugni Baraj scheme of Saraikela, Tilaiya irrigation scheme of Koderma, Domni streamlet baraj and Kanhar baraj of Garhwa, Shone pipeline scheme of Palamau, Tardiha baraj scheme and saidpur dam of Godda and Radhu reservoir scheme of Ranchi, the release said.

The chief minister had on December 18 last year met Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari and sought assistance for irrigation projects, and Gadkari asked to send proposals, the release said.

Priority would be given on execution of current irrigation projects and new irrigation projects, the release said quoting the chief minister.

In the last three years, approximately Rs 950 crore were approved for 1307 check dams, 36 dams and 34 irrigation schemes.

Das said that construction of 602 check dams completed.

For consolidated development of state, he said dobha and other water reservoirs are being constructed and restored with the purpose of expansion of irrigation schemes.

The government is working to financially strengthen villages and overall development of agriculture, Das said.

At an another function, the CM said the youth are future of the nation.

Inaugurating a seminar on Â‘excellence of manufacturing and the new horizon mapping the path wayÂ’ organized by NIFT, Das said that it was important for skill development of the youth to provide them employment, according to an official release here.

In the history of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a Skill Development department for the development of skill of the youth, Das said, adding that the state government has given special focus on skill development.

He said that the Jharkhand government is also developing skill of the youth and taking forward the campaign of providing jobs to the youth.

While 80 per cent youth of developed countries are skillful, a mere ten per cent youth of India are skillful even as 60 per cent of the population is youth, the chief minister said.

It was the dream of Swami Vivekanand that India becomes world guru and on the occasion of his birthday tomorrow the state government has decided to give direct employment to 25,000 youth.

The youth without higher studies will also be provided employment by being trained under skill development, he added.

The chief minister said that the workshop should pay attention on the quality of product manufactured by manufacturing institutes of India so that those can mark their presence in international market.

He said that packaging of products is very important for creating an international market for the product.

Das said that tribals are good at handicraft so NIFT should make a plan for how it could be presented in national level. NIFT should think of refining art and artists of Jharkhand. PTI PVR SNS .

