Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh today said corporate houses should extend support to budding sporting talents in the country.

Singh said this during a felicitation ceremony of Steel Authority of India Ltd-run SAIL Football Academy cadets, who recently won the 58th International Subroto Cup Football Championship 2017.

"Promotion of sports and nurturing talents should be encouraged, and more organisations should come forward to support budding players and help India gain sporting glory," a SAIL release said, quoting Singh.

The 16 members of SAIL Football Academy in Bokaro represented Jharkhand State U-17 (boys) in the Subroto Cup tournament held during September 2017.

The minister also announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for the team and presented sportswear to each cadet.

"These talented boys have proved that with proper facilities and support, our sports persons can be world beaters," Singh said here. PTI RBT NN RBT .

