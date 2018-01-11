Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Two suspicious-looking devices appearing like crude bombs were found during the excavation work for a Metro line outside the Mumbai Central Station today evening, police said.

Some workers spotted them and alerted a police constable, an official said.

A dog squad, a unit of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a team of Nagpada police rushed to the spot, he said.

The devices, suspected to be old and unused crude bombs, were sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, he said. PTI DC KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.