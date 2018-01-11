New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Cochin Shipyard Ltd(CSL) today said it has signed an MoU with Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) for management and operation of the ship repair facilities at Mumbai Port trust.

"As per the terms of the MoU, MbPT and CSL are to associate for utilising the Indira Dock facility at Mumbai Port to set up a professional ship repair ecosystem, that would be beneficial for the commercial as well as defence ship repair industry in India," CSL said in a statement.

The MoU also provides for expansion of the ship repair capacity within the Indira Dock that may include setting up of a Floating Drydock (FDD) and upgrading existing facility at Hughes Dry Dock (HDD), thereby enhancing the existing ship repair capacity in Mumbai area.

This would also serve the increasing ship repair demands in Mumbai area, it said.

Built in 1914, HDD at Mumbai Port Trust is one of the largest graving dry docks on the western coast of India.

The MoU seeks to develop a world class integrated ship repair facility at Mumbai, it said adding, with the agreement, CSL is expected to provide end-to-end ship repair solution to ship owners.

It said the MoU is in line with the company's objective to have a pan India presence and shipping ministry's initiatives to create viable ship repair hubs all over India.

PTI NAM ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.