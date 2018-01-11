New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Nutrition and dairy major Danone today said it is focusing on best performing product categories and analysing portfolio to maximise growth opportunities.

The company in a statement said it has decided to rationalise its product portfolio in India to allow for accelerated investments and a sharper focus on growing its nutrition portfolio.

"In order to maximise growth opportunities, we are continuously analysing our portfolio and sharpening our focus to accelerate investments on the best performing categories and products. For this reason, we will discontinue some of the SKUs sold in India," a Danone India spokesperson said. PTI PRJ SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.