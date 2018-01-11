New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Indian IT firm Data XGen Technologies today announced launch of e-mail service in Mandarin script for China.

The company will provide the services free of cost to individuals and charge for corporate e-mail IDs.

"India has taken a lead to build linguistic e-mail address technology which can be used globally. Now China is a big linguistic market which makes it an obvious choice for Datamail services. We will be expanding service in China through partners initially," Data XGen Technologies Founder and CEO Ajay Data told PTI over phone.

The company unveiled the service at Universal Acceptance Steering Group Gathering for discussion on UA and EAI issues at Guangzhou in China today.

"There are Chinese e-mail service providers but they provide e-mail address in English. Datamail service will be the first to provide e-mail address in Chinese script. We will provide this service for free to individuals. However, we will charge for corporate e-mail IDs," Data XGen Technologies said.

Datamail started e-mail service in Indian languages including Devanagari, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, etc and then expanded overseas starting from Russia.

"Post the launch of Russian language e-mail address service, we enabled Arabic e-mail and now Chinese script e- mail address for Chinese people. We will be soon entering into other countries too so as to enable billions of non-English people to join the worldwide Internet by simply removing the language barrier," it said. PTI PRS SBT .

