New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi today approved appointment of Dhanesh Patila as chairman of SC department of the party's Chhattisgarh unit, AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

Patila will replace Shiv Kumar Dhahariya in the office of the SC department chairman, the statement said.

Dhahariya has become working president of the state Congress. PTI ENM JTR DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.