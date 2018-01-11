New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) today said it has secured a Rs 88.51 crore contract for dredging of channels at Cochin Port.

DCI secured the contract through competitive bidding, the company said in a BSE filing.

DCI has been carrying out the maintenance dredging works at Cochin Port continuously since 2011-12.

"Cochin Port invited global tenders for maintenance dredging for the year 2017-18...DCI participated in bidding process....DCI stood as the lowest bidder with Rs 88.51 crore.

Thereby successfully retaining the work in its order book for next year," it said.

The dredging at Cochin Port will be carried out throughout the year by deploying two dredgers, it added.

DCI said it is the only PSU in the dredging field in India and is securing all major contracts through open competitive bidding process. PTI NAM SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.