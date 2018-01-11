Los Angeles, Jan 11 (PTI) Actor Drew Barrymore said she and her daughters had planned on rescuing one kitten but ended up coming back home with three.

Calling it her "Christmas miracle", the 42-year-old actor rescued three kittens along with her two daughters Olive (five) and Frankie (three).

"If you can believe, my daughters and I went to rescue a cat and came home with three kittens in need. #thekitties #rescue #christmasmiracle or I just became the crazy cat lady? "Names are (from left to right) Lucky (Olive's cat), Peach (Frankie's cat), Fern (mine) all females #GIRLGANG," Barrymore wrote on Instagram.

The "Music and Lyrics" actor also posted a selfie with her new brood.

She also has two dogs - Douglas and Oliver. PTI RDS RDS .

