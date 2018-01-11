Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) In one of the biggest hauls, the DRI today seized about 15 kgs gold, worth Rs 4.55 crore, smuggled from Myanmar from the possession of two Manipuri men, according to an official statement.

The accused had brought 90 gold bars illegally from Myanmar through Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur and was being carried in a Bolero vehicle, it said.

The duo -- identified as Chongtham Nehru Singh and Aaron Wangkheirakpam, both resident of Imphal -- were arrested from Bamunimaidam area, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in the statement.

In the ongoing financial year, the DRI has seized 253 kgs of gold, valued at Rs 75 crore, smuggled from Bangladesh, Burma and Bhutan. The seizure was made from the region spread over West Bengal and the north eastern states. PTI AKV DIP .

