Drug peddler held in JK with 2 kg poppy
By PTI | Published: 11th January 2018 06:58 PM |
Last Updated: 11th January 2018 07:02 PM | A+A A- |
Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Police today arrested one person on the charges of drug peddling, and seized two kilogrammes of poppy and cash worth Rs 11,300 from his possession in R S Pura sector of Jammu district, a police officer said.
The accused was arrested from Phinder village in Miran Sahib area and a case was registered against him, the police officer said. PTI AB DK SNE .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.