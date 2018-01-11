Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Police today arrested one person on the charges of drug peddling, and seized two kilogrammes of poppy and cash worth Rs 11,300 from his possession in R S Pura sector of Jammu district, a police officer said.

The accused was arrested from Phinder village in Miran Sahib area and a case was registered against him, the police officer said. PTI AB DK SNE .

