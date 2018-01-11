Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde today conceded that officers from his department used to accept "chirimiri" (small bribes) for facilitating transfers of teachers from one school to another.

"Earlier, the transfer of teachers from state-run schools used to be offline. At that time, the officials from education department used to accept 'chirimiri' (small bribe) to give a favourable posting to teachers," the minister said while addressing a function in Ratnagiri district.

He said to eradicate this practice, the state government has now adopted the online system of transfers to make it better and transparent. PTI ND NSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.