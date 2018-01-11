demand Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Eight persons were today arrested for ransacking a cafe in suburban Andheri following its owner's refusal to pay them extortion money, police said today.

Police said that the cafe in Versova area of Andheri was ransacked last night by around 10-15 people and its furniture was damaged. A hunt was on for the others who participated in vandalising the cafe, police added.

A senior official said the group had been calling the cafe owner several times on phone demanding money and had also threatened to harm him if their demands were not met.

They allegedly belong to a political outfit with police stating that the matter was being investigated. PTI AVI BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.