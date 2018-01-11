London, Jan 11 (PTI) Eric Clapton has revealed that he is suffering from tinnitus but the legendary singer-songwriter plans to continue working.

Tinnitus is a ringing sound coming from inside the ear, often a symptom of a more severe condition, such as hearing loss or an injury.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, the 72-year-old music legend, however, said that it is getting more challenging for him to keep playing.

"I am still going to work. I am going to do a show at Hyde Park (British Summer Time Festival) in July.

"The only thing I am concerned with now is I am going deaf, I've got tinnitus, my hands just about work. I mean, I am hoping people will come along and see me, me more than I am a curiosity. I know that is part of it, because it's amazing to myself that I am still here," Clapton said.

The "Layla" hitmaker, who was speaking at the promotion of his documentary, "Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, said watching the film is a tough experience for him.

"It's difficult to sit through because it goes on so long about the difficult part of my life.

"I think it's important for people to see that there is a happy ending, it's like a redemption concept. If you are going to go and see it, be prepared for a heavy ride," he said. PTI RB RDS RDS .

