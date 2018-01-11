Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) The Kolkata Police have seized fake Indian currency notes and arrested three persons including two women from Khardah area of North 24 Parganas district.

The police first caught one woman red handed while distributing FICN of Rs 100 denomination at Rahara locality last night and later arrested the other two after questioning her, an officer of the force said today.

Fake notes in the denomination of Rs 2000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 were seized from them, the officer said adding that some printing devices and stationeries were also seized. PTI SCH NN .

