New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Sterlite Power today announced appointment of Firdose Vandrevala as a member of its advisory board.

He will be responsible for advising the board and senior management on matters of talent, strategy and operations, a statement said.

"We are committed to bringing onboard accomplished leaders to guide us in our growth journey. Firdose Vandrevala has wealth of experience in leadership positions across various industries and we are delighted to have him with us," said Pravin Agarwal, Chairman, Sterlite Power.

Vandrevala, former Managing Director, Tata Power, was recently elected the President of the All India Management Association (AIMA).

He has been associated with core sectors such as steel, power, telecommunications and real estate with leading organisations such as Tata Group, Motorola and Hirco.

***************** IWTMA appoints Tulsi Tanti as chairman * Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) has appointed Tulsi Tanti, founder and chairman of Suzlon Energy, as its chairman from January 11.

The appointment was announced at the IWTMA's extraordinary general meeting held on January 10, 2018 in Chennai, a statement said.

Tulsi Tanti spearheaded the wind revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995.

Tanti said, "I am honoured to be selected as the chairman of the association and look forward to further collaborate with the industry to drive the next phase of wind energy revolution in India. I am confident we will surpass the government target of 60 GW much before 2022." The IWTMA is in existence over 20 years and has played a critical role of an important stakeholder in the wind power industry development. PTI KKS SBT .

