Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Security forces today recovered two weapons and over 400 rounds of ammunition hidden by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

Acting on a specific input, a joint team of police and the Army launched a search operation in Jatta Malian forest in Kalakote belt of the district and recovered the arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said.

The haul included one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 400 rounds of AK rifle, one pistol with magazine, one hand grenade and two IED circuits, the officer said, adding that a case was registered in this connection. PTI AB DK IJT .

