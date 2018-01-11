Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) The United States-based National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that former NBA player Kevin Martin will visit India as part of the leagueÂ’s continued efforts to popularise basketball in the country.

Martin will first visit Mumbai tomorrow where he will interact with Reliance Foundation Junior NBA participants at the Dhirubhai Ambani School, a media release issued here said today.

He will then travel to Delhi on January 16 to attend another Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program at St. Paul School, Safdarjung, followed by a visit to the NBA Basketball School at Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai on January 17.

Finally, he will travel to Noida on January 18 where he will conduct a clinic for the nationÂ’s top basketball prospects at the NBA Academy India, the release added.

"I look forward to visiting India to promote the game of basketball. ThereÂ’s a tremendous amount of momentum for the sport in the country, and IÂ’m excited to do my part to help propel the game forward," the release quoted him.

Martin, a 6Â’7" guard from Western Carolina University, was selected 26th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2004 NBA Draft.

He also had stints with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs before announcing his retirement in 2016. PTI NRB BNM .

