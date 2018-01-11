Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) The freight transport in north- western region of the Indian Railways rose by 26.03 per cent in the current financial year, a railway official said today.

Goods including fertilisers, cement, lime stone, clinker and containers are majorly transported by the North-Western Railways (NWR), a statement said.

A total of 15.4 million tonne of freight was transported till December 2017, which is 26.03 per cent more than 12.23 million tonne of freight transported last year during the same period, NWR chief spokesperson Tarun Jain said in a statement.

The freight transport was 12.1 per cent more than the target of 13.75 million tonne set by the railway board, he added.

According to Jain, it was the highest growth rate in the Indian Railways.

While the clinker transport witnessed a growth of 44.54 per cent, growth in fertilizers rose by 63.02 per cent.

In comparison to the last year, a growth of 50.68 per cent and 18 per cent was witnessed in containers and other goods transportation respectively. PTI AG DPB .

