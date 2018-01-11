Seoni (MP), Jan 11 (PTI) A minor girl allegedly committed suicide at a village in Seoni district, with her family claiming that she took the extreme step after repeatedly being harassed by a man on her way to school, the police said today.

The 16-year-girl, a student of class 10, consumed a poisonous substance at her home yesterday. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel said.

The girl did not blame anyone in her suicide, he said.

However, her brother blamed harassment by a 22-year-old man behind her taking the extreme step.

"I was away with my father at the farm. When I returned home for lunch, I saw my sister groaning in pain.

"She said that she had consumed poison as she was fed up with harassment by the man... We took her to a hospital but she was declared dead on arrival," he said.

The brother claimed that the man had earlier been warned not to harass her, but he kept on doing it and she was distressed due to it.

The additional superintendent of police, however, said no complaint of eve-teasing has been registered at the local police station.

The police have started an investigation by recording the statements of the girl's mother and brother, he said. PTI CORR ADU MAS GK NSD .

