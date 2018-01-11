Tikamgarh (MP), Jan 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons at Modumar village, five kilometres from the Tikamgarh district headquarters, police said.

Police arrested all four accused today morning.

The incident occurred around last midnight when the girl went out to a toilet outside her house, said Nawal Arya, in-charge of the Kotwali police station.

The accused, residents of the same village, forcibly took her to a nearby secluded area and raped her before fleeing from the spot, he said.

After the girl related the incident to her family, a police complaint was registered.

The accused were identified as Mahendra Lodhi, Pushpendra Lodhi, Roop Lodhi and Manjhle Kushwah, aged between 22 to 25 years.

Police cordoned off the area and nabbed the accused some five kilometres from the village.

Arya said the girl was admitted to the district hospital for treatment and medical examination.

The accused were booked under the relevant IPC sections for gang-rape and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). PTI COR ADU MAS KRK .

