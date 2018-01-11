Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Girls outshone boys in the Higher Secondary School Examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE).

The results for the same were declared today.

According to BOSE officials, 33,893 of the 55,163 candidates qualified the examination held in November last.

While the overall pass percentage was 61.44, more girls (64.31 per cent) passed the examination compared to boys (58.92 per cent), they said. PTI MIJ SRY .

