New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Copper prices rose 0.39 per cent to Rs 458.90 per kg in futures trade today as speculators built positions amid positive global cues and pick up in spot demand here.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February rose Rs 1.80, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 458.90 per kg in a business turnover of 350 lots.

The metal for delivery in April contract was up by a similar margin and was trading at Rs 462.65 per kg in volume of two lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in prices to a firm global trend where the metal led base metals higher as the dollar softened and the World Bank issued a solid view of global economic growth.

Meanwhile, copper for delivery in three months edged 0.1 per cent higher to USD 7,110.50 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange. PTI SUN KPS ANS MKJ .

