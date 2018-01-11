Tura (Meghalaya l), Jan 11 (PTI) A top militant of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) was killed in an encounter with police today.

The incident took place at about 6:30 AM this morning and was led by the EGH police team along with STF 10.

Senior cadre, Matchallang M Sangma was killed in an early morning encounter with East Garo Hills (EGH) police near the village of Bawe Duragre, about 20 kms from the town of Williamnagar, Superintendent of Police of EGH, Ringrang TG Momin said.

The dreaded militant has been involved in a huge number of cases, including the killing of surrendered cadres of the outfit.

According to police sources, a group of around 13 heavily armed militants had been holed up in the village in a makeshift camp just outside Bawe Duragre village when police commandos launched an early morning raid.

The village is located on the southern bank of the Simsang river.

A search through the camp of the outfit led to the recovery of the body of the GNLA deputy commander and action commander, Matchallang.

An AK 56 rifle, Chinese hand grenades and Bangladesh currency notes and seals other documents of the rebel group.

Matchallang was a close confidante of the elusive commander in chief of the outfit, Sohan D Shira and hailed from the village of Nengmandalgre in EGH.

The militant had been involved in the killing of large number of people including an elderly villager and the abduction of two Nokmas. He had also led the group of rebels to the house of surrendered GNLA finance Secretary Rakkam Shira and shot him dead, last year. PTI CORR JOP SNS .

