Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) Goa Governor Mridula Sinha discussed "important" issues concerning the state during her meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last week.

"The governor appraised the president and the prime minister about the good governance of the state. The leaders appreciated efforts of Sinha for her intervention in important areas of governance as well as in the social field," a state government release said today.

It said president Kovind has agreed to attend the convocation of the Goa University on request of the governor.

The schedule of the convocation ceremony is yet to be announced.

The prime minister was happy to know about the plans of the Governor to introduce 'charkha' (spinning wheel), pottery and bee keeping in Goa, especially in tribal areas, jail, Raj Bhavan and other areas.

"The prime minister suggested the governor to call the Minister for Khadi, Giriraj Singh to Goa as he has invented so many useful devices in these fields," the release stated.

The governor also presented the copies of reports relating to her recent visits to the Central Jail of Colvale; the Dhangar community in Sanguem; and the Chand Ke Sath Sath programme at Raj Bhavan.

She also presented another two books penned by her, namely "Sahajata ki Bhavyata" and "Ahilya Uvach". PTI RPS NSK .

