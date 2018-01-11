Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) The Goa government has decided to refloat tenders for its flagship medical insurance scheme that aims at providing cover to the entire population of the coastal state.

Balkrishna Pai, the state governmentÂ’s consultant for the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) told PTI today that the state government has decided to refloat the scheme.

"There were lot of issues which the existing scheme faced. All the concerns raised during the implementation of the current scheme would be addressed," he said.

Pai said that while the current scheme covers 447 procedures, it will be increased to 460 in the new tender.

The number of hospitals empanelled under the scheme, which stands at 47 now, 38 in Goa and nine outside the state, would also increase, he informed. The DDSSY currently covers 2.20 lakh Goan households.

The DDSSY was launched in September 2016 with United India Insurance Company Limited being selected to execute the scheme. The insurance firm's contract expires in February this year. The new contract will be for a period of three years, Pai added. PTI RPS BNM .

