New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Gold prices edged up by 0.12 per cent to Rs 29,320 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators built up fresh positions tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April rose by Rs 34, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 29,320 per ten grams in a business turnover of 51 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in February was also trading higher by Rs 24, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 29,348 per ten grams in 777 lots.

Analysts said speculators created fresh positions in tandem with a firm trend overseas as weakness in dollar boosted safe haven demand, which influenced gold prices in futures trade.

Globally, gold inched 0.06 per cent higher to USD 1,317.10 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN KPS SBT .

