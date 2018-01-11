Ahmedabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Four persons of a gang stealing vehicles were today arrested by Crime Branch personnel near Mehsana town. The incident saw an exchange of fire which left two policemen and one accused injured, police said.

Narrating the sequence of events, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) JK Bhat said that a gang led by one Bhajanlal Vishnoi was travelling from Mehsana to Ahmedabad to steal vehicles when a Crime Branch team tried to intercept them at a toll booth.

"At around 2 am, a Crime Branch police team tried to intercept the gang travelling from Mehsana to Ahmedabad in a white Mahindra Scorpio. They tried to run over policemen and flee, injuring two policemen,including police inspector (crime) J N Chavda, and a toll booth attendant in the process," he said.

"The police chased down the vehicle and arrested two persons. However four others escaped after firing two rounds at the police from a locally-assembled pistol," Bhat said. He said the police fired three rounds in retaliation, injuring one of the accused in the palm.

Bhat informed that the four persons arrested have been identified as gang leader Bhajanlal Vishnoi, Narain Vishnoi, Rughunath Vishnoi and Naresh Ramlal, the one who took a bullet hit on his palm.

The one who fired on the police was wanted and a hunt was on for him, the official added.

"Gang leader Bhajanlal Vishnoi, a history-sheeter, has been active in vehicle thefts for over a decade and has been arrested several times earlier. His arrest has helped the police solve 5-6 vehicle theft cases. His gang is estimated to have 100-150 members," Bhatt informed.

Bhatt said that the policemen involved in the incident, including injured inspector Chavda, would be recommended for gallantry awards. PTI KA PD BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.