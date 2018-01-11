New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The wholesale gur (Jaggery) market depicted a steady trend at the wholesale market in the national capital today with prices moving both sides on scattered buying and selling ending at last levels.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also ended on a steady note.

Marketmen said scattered buying support amid adequate stocks positions kept gur prices at overnight levels.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,200-2,300, chakku Rs 2,500-2,700, khurpa Rs 2,500-2,600 and Ladoo Rs 2,700- 2,800.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,550-2,600 and dhayya Rs 2,650-2,700. PTI SDG SUN SDO ANU .

