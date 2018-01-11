Dharamshala, Jan 11 (PTI) Hans Raj (34), BJP MLA from Churah in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, was today unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the HP Assembly.

Hans Raj was nominated by Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, and Minister of Irrigation and Public Health Mahender Singh for the post.

Being the only candidate for the post, Speaker Rajiv Bindal announced Hans Raj's selection as the deputy speaker of the 13th Vidhan Sabha. PTI CORR IJT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.