Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) The Haryana government today said all future public and private bus acquisitions in the state would have to be done keeping in mind that they are easily accessible to the visually impaired.

All buses to be bought in future would be equipped with features to make travel more convenient for the visually impaired, and ramps would be mounted in the old buses too, an official release said, citing decisions taken at a meeting of the transport department officials chaired by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi here.

Dhesi directed all bus stands be equipped with wheelchairs and guidelines be issued to private bus operators to provide facilities for the convenience of people with visual impairments, it said.

The officers were apprised that 42 buildings in Gurugram and 47 buildings in Faridabad were being constructed with visually impaired-friendly features.

A sum of nearly Rs 55 crore was released by the central government for this purpose.

Government buildings in 10 more districts -- Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar and Rewari -- would also be made visually impaired-friendly. PTI CHS IJT .

