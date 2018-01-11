Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir High Court today stayed the state government's order of removing Director, SKIMS, Dr A G Ahangar and attaching him with the general administration department last week.

Justice S K Hanjura, hearing a petition filed by Ahangar through his counsel Zaffar A Shah, issued the stay on the order by which he was removed from the post and asked to report to the department.

The petitioner was removed last week by the Jammu and Kashmir government following a sting operation by a TV news channel.

The channel showed three senior doctors of the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) here allegedly doing private practice in violation of a ban imposed by the government on the hospital's doctors.

While Ahangar was attached to the general administration department, the doctors were suspended by the government through a separate order.

"The petition filed by Ahangar came up for consideration before Justice S K Hanjura. The court directed for the stay of the government order dated January 6, 2018," Shah told PTI.

He said as a consequence of today's order, Ahangar can resume his charge as director SKIMS till the next date of hearing on 31 January. PTI MIJ ANB .

