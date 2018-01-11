direction: LG New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal today wondered why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioning the decision of hiring retired personnel to fill up vacant posts in government hospitals in Delhi, contending the latter had directed Health department to put forward the proposal.

The CM yesterday wrote a letter to the LG, questioning the rationale behind "hiring only retired personnel to fill up vacancies in government hospitals".

Baijal in a statement said the proposal to hire retired personnel was put forward by the Health department on the chief minister's directions at a meeting on August 16.

"The minutes of that meeting were also issued by the CM office. Therefore, it is surprising that now the CM has raised questions" regarding retired personnel filling up vacant posts, the statement read.

The engagement of retired personnel was purely an interim measure to meet the shortages, the LG said.

The Health department had already sent requisitions to the DSSSB and the UPSC to fill up the vacancies, he said.

"As far as vacancies of promotional posts are concerned, the department has been directed to hold all requisite Departmental Promotional Committee Meetings by the end of March," Baijal said.

The Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Health) have been instructed to personally monitor on a fortnightly basis the filling up of vacancies.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal urged the LG to approve two schemes -- Doorstep Delivery and Quality Health for All -- saying the people of Delhi would benefit a lot with their implementation.

The AAP government had earlier alleged the LG had objected to a proposal for free medical surgeries and tests at private hospitals in case of delay at government facilities.

PTI PLB GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.