Imphal, Jan 11 (PTI) A high ranking leader of the banned militant outfit People Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was arrested by Manipur police today while he sneaked into Indian border from Myanmar.

The arrest was made by a team of Manipur police in course of search operation at Dalpati area of the Indian border town, Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district,Ibomcha Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) told PTI over telephone.

The arrested leader of PREPAK has been identified as self-styled 2nd Lieutenant Thamangjam Imocha of Mayang Langjing village in Manipur's Imphal West district.

He had been trained at Bangladesh and retrained at Chumu in Eastern Nagaland, the SP further said. PTI CORR SNS .

