Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) Following are the highlights Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) Following are the highlights from the Southern region at 2120 hours.

MDS8 KA-YEDDYURAPPA Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa asserts that he would become chief minister after the coming assembly polls; warns police officials working as "puppets" of the ruling Congress that the consequences "will not be right" for them.

MDS9 TN-ISRO-SIVAN Kanyakumari/Chennai (TN): A humble son of a farmer who studied in local government schools in Tamil medium at Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu is now all set to helm India's premier Space agency ISRO.

MDS12 KL-EXPLOSIVES Malappuram: Bullets and some other explosive materials, stored in gunny bags under water, recovered near the Kuttipuram railway overbridge in the district, days after five anti-personnel mines were seized near the spot, the police said.

LGM3 TN-COURT-NATARAJAN Chennai: A CBI court grants bail to M Natarajan, the husband of jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, in a 23-year-old duty evasion case connected to the import of a luxury car from the UK, after he appeared before it on the direction of the Supreme Court.

BES24 TL-ATHAWALE Hyderabad: Union minister Ramdas Athawale favours providing reservations to other castes without disturbing the existing SC and ST quotas. PTI BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.