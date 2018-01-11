Shimla, Jan 11 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today felicitated Geeta Verma, a health worker from Mandi district, who was featured in the World Health Organization (WHO) calendar for the year 2018.

Verma, from Sapnot village of Karsog Tehsil, found mention in the WHO calender for her efforts to ensure hundred per cent coverage of her area of operation under the measles and rubella programme.

Thakur exhorted all employees to exhibit similar commitment and zeal to serve the people with dedication.

"She has brought made the state proud and set an example to emulate," the chief minister said, congratulating her.

Deployed at Health Sub Centre, Shakardehra, in Block Jhanjehli of Mandi district, Verma undertook a massive campaign to vaccinate children even in the remote villages, officials said.

She went to great lengths to immunise the children of shepherds and the Gujjars community in the remote areas of Raygarh, they added. PTI PCL IJT .

