Beijing, Jan 11 (PTI) A Chinese court today ruled that Samsung Electronics should stop infringing on intellectual property rights of 4G patents held by Huawei Technologies.

Huawei filed the lawsuits at the court in May 2016. The company said it was entitled to seek damages from companies that use its patents without proper licensing.

The Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court said Samsung should cease acts that infringe upon two 4G standard essential patents over telecommunication technology and equipment held by Huawei.

The court said Huawei owned the two 4G patents and Samsung violated Huawei's patent rights.

The court also found that Samsung "maliciously" delayed negotiations and was at fault.

It said the case was one of the most complicated IPR cases in the world. The court trial lasted 18 days.

Samsung, Huawei and Apple are the world's leading smartphone makers. PTI KJV KUN .

