New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Hunar Haat, a platform made available by the Centre to minority community artisans to showcase their talent, has become a "credible brand" to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to initiatives like 'Make In India', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said.

According to a statement, Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi claimed that in the last one year, 'Hunar Haat' has been successful in providing employment and job opportunities to more than three lakh artisans and other people associated with them.

Till now, five editions of the Haat have been organised in cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Puducherry.

Naqvi claimed that the fifth 'Hunar Haat', organised in Mumbai from January 4 to January 10 this year, was a "hit" as more than five lakh people visited there and encouraged master artisans and culinary experts who came from every corner of the country.

"Hunar Haat has become a credible brand to fulfil the prime minister's commitment to Make In India, Stand Up India, Start Up India," the statement quoted Naqvi as saying.

"The visitors purchased in large scale handmade products made by these artisans," he said, adding the artisans also received orders in large scale from domestic as well as international markets.

More than 130 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts participated in the Mumbai leg of 'Hunar Haat'. A large number of women artisans also showcased their skill, the statement said.

It said the artisans displayed and sold exquisite pieces of handicraft and handloom work like cane, bamboo and jute products from Assam; Tussar, Geeja, Matka silk of Bhagalpur (Bihar), traditional jewellery from Rajasthan and Telangana; Kantha products of West Bengal and brocades of Varanasi among others.

"Ajrakh print, Mutva, Kutch embroidery and Bandhej of Gujarat, Batik/Bagh/Maheshwari of Madhya Pradesh, Aplique and Ajrakh of Barmer, leather products, brassware of Moradabad (in Uttar Pradesh), Kalamkari of Telangana were also on display there," the statement said.

Besides, a variety of cuisines was made available at the 'Hunar Haat', it said.

Naqvi said the next round of the Haat will be organised at Baba Khadak Singh Marg in the national capital in February.

Hunar Haat will also be organised at Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal and other places in coming days, the statement said. PTI ENM NSD .

