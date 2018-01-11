The Hague, Jan 11 (PTI) The increase in work of the International Court of Justice shows that various countries are reposing much greater confidence in the world court's functioning, Indian ICJ Justice Dalveer Bhandari has said.

A reception in honour of Judge Bhandari -- who was re- elected as ICJ judge recently for a fresh term from 2018-2026 -- was hosted by Venu Rajamony, India's Ambassador to the Netherlands yesterday at the iconic Peace Palace here, according to an official statement issued today.

Bhandari was re-elected in November to the International Court of Justice with more than two-thirds of the UN members backing him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate, in the hard-fought race to the world court.

During his address at the event, Judge Bhandari conveyed gratitude for the wholehearted support received in the election and emphasised on the need for greater mutual cooperation and goodwill with increased global interdependence.

He said the work of the court is increasing day by day which shows that member states are now reposing much greater confidence and faith in the functioning of the court than ever before, the statement by the Indian Embassy said.

Bhandari urged all countries to make serious efforts in ensuring that peace is not disturbed in any part of the world and appealed to UN member nations to accelerate its efforts in ensuring peace and amity worldwide.

Rajamony on behalf of the government of India thanked everybody for the overwhelming support extended to the candidature of Bhandari.

"The Ambassador described this as reflection of the worldwide respect and affection for the Indian people and acknowledgement of India as the largest democracy in the world with a sound Constitution and robust legal system which ensures justice for its 1.3 billion people in every nook and corner of the country," it said.

He said the personal credentials of Judge Bhandari and his qualities of head and heart also played a major role in his re-election.

Around 150 members of the diplomatic community in the Netherlands including Rabin Baldewsingh, Acting Mayor of the City of The Hague, Marten Van den Berg, Director General, Foreign Economic Relations of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in The Hague and prominent members of the Indian community attended the reception. PTI AKV KUN AKJ KUN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.