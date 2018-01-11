New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The government takes no cognisance of fringe elements spreading hate and communal disharmony, the external affairs ministry today said.

The ministry was reacting to a reported move to ban the entry of Indian officials in some Gurdwaras in Canada and the United States.

"We have seen several reports regarding such notifications," ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while replying to a question on the issue.

He said the vast majority of the Sikh community in Canada and other parts of the world shared a very warm emotional bond with India and had worked for improving ties between India and the country where they lived.

"We take no cognisance of fringe elements which spread hate and communal disharmony," Kumar said.

There were reports in a section of the media that some Gurdwaras in the US and Canada had decided not to allow the entry of Indian officials and diplomats. The reports said the move was in protest against the June 1984 Army action in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. PTI MPB BDS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.