New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Shares of IT major Infosys rose by over 2 per cent today ahead of its earnings announcement tomorrow.

The stock gained 2.28 per cent to end at Rs 1,075.60 on BSE. During the day, it rose by 3 per cent to Rs 1,083.30 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,075.80.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the bluechips on both the key indices Sensex and Nifty during the day.

In terms of equity volume, 13.15 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 83 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day. PTI SUM SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.