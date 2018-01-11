yrs Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) In Haryana, beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Samajik Samarsta Antarjatiya Vivah Shagun Yojana can now apply for incentives for inter-caste marriage under it within three years from the date of their marriage instead of one year, earlier.

The decision was taken in a review meeting of all District Welfare Officers and Tehsil Welfare Officers held under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Krishan Kumar Bedi here today.

Under the scheme, a grant of Rs 1.01 lakh was given to a Scheduled Caste person of Haryana who married a non-Scheduled Caste person.

Asserting that the scheme was launched to promote communal harmony and for encouraging inter-caste marriages, he said, "We are going to re-launch the scheme so as to ensure coverage of maximum beneficiaries under it." The minister also directed the officials concerned to ensure maximum utilisation of funds under centrally sponsored schemes for the benefit of poor people.

In addition, all officers must increase their field visits and popularise different schemes meant of benefit of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes people, Bedi said.

The minister also asked them to find out a room or place in a village having maximum SC population and Senior Secondary School facility at tehsil level so that students can complete their homework in a better environment.

Furniture and other facilities would be provided by the department under Upgradation of Merit of Scheduled Caste Students scheme, he said.

Reviewing various schemes of the department, Bedi said the present government is quite sensitive towards the issues of the poor and asked the officials to ensure that benefits of schemes reach the beneficiaries people without any delay. PTI VSD NSD .

