Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) Giant hot-air balloons from various countries including the US, France and Germany are among the attractions at the 4th International Balloon Festival 2018 being held at nearby Pollachi.

Competitors from 12 countries are taking part in the festival, organised by Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, official sources said today.

The department has showcased various balloons include some depicting 'Angry Birds.' About 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival which began last night and will conclude on January 16, sources said.

The festival is aimed to promote Pollachi as a major tourist spot, they added. PTI NVM SS .

