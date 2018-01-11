Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) Janata Dal (United) in Kerala, led by M P Veerendra Kumar, is likely to return to the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF as a general consensus in this regard was reached at a party meeting here today.

A meeting of the state executive of the JDU met here today and disucssed the proposal to join hands with the LDF.

There was a consenus in the meeting for JD(U) to move to the LDF, party sources said.

The state unit felt that LDF was more effective in countering communal forces in kerala, the sources added.

The Veerendra Kumar led state unit had broken away after party chief and Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar joined NDA.

JD(U) state President M P Veerendra Kumar, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha last month, also attended the meeting.

The Party's state council is meeting here tomorrow to take a final decision, the sources added.

Kumar had joined the congress led UDF after snapping ties with the LDF over differences with CPI(m) on Kozhikode Lok sabha seat in 2009.

Meanwhile, UDF convenor P P Thankachan criticised the JD(U) move,while CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, said the LDF's doors will not be shut. PTI UD JRK APR APR .

