New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) JNU Teachers Association today announced its decision to boycott administration's order making attendance compulsory for students, saying it was a "unproductive" and "meaningless" form of bureaucratic work for teachers.

The decision was taken at the General Body Meeting(GBM) of the teachers body held yesterday.

JNUTA President Ayesha Kidwai in a statement said to expect research scholars to report everyday, even when their work can require them to be in different parts of the city, was ridiculous.

"It was an unproductive and meaningless form of bureaucratic work for teachers," she said.

"They can be on fieldwork or in conferences/seminars etc, and expecting them to drop in everyday is ridiculous, especially when every month Research Supervisors and Chairpersons sign on fellowship forms certifying their presence and satisfactory progress," Kidwai said.

Early this month, JNU Students Union had too announced its decision to boycott the administration's move. PTI CPB DIP .

