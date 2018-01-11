Los Angeles, Jan 11 (PTI) Actor Josh Duhamel, who parted ways with wife of eight years, singer Fergie, has said he wants "happiness" in the new year.

"I'm just always continuing to find - creatively to be free. Maybe freedom is the wrong word considering what happened in 2017.

"It's really about me being able to continue growing as an artiste, continuing to be a great dad. I just want happiness," Duhamel told People magazine.

The couple announced their separation last year.

They share four-year-old son, Axl. PTI RB RDS .

