Cuttack, Jan 11 (PTI) The police today registered two cases after junior doctors of the SCB Medical College and Hospital allegedly beat up two persons accompanying a patient.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident that took place late last night, police said.

It occurred in the casualty department of the Hospital following an altercation over the allegation that the doctors did not attend to the patient the victims had brought.

The cases were registered on the basis of FIRs lodged by both the sides.

Police said they rescued two attacked persons from the hospital and released them this evening after treatment. PTI COR AAM NN .

