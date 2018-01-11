Nashik, Jan 11 (PTI) Nashik civic authorities have started demolishing the Kannamwar bridge over the Godavari which connects Panchavati with other parts of the city.

The bridge, built in 1960s on the Mumbai-Agra national highway, has weakened and therefore the municipal corporation started its demolition yesterday, said an official.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Marotrao Kannamwar had inaugurated the bridge, which provided a bypass for vehicular traffic on the highway.

The traffic has been diverted to the newly-constructed flyover. A new bridge would be built in place of the one which is being demolished. PTI HVJ KRK .

